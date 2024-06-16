Biomining work back on track at Kochi's Brahmapuram plant

KOCHI : Kochi Corporation seems to be on track to rectify its mistakes, at least in the case of biomining at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant. Mayor M Anilkumar, health standing committee chairman T K Ashraf, and corporation officials visited the site on Saturday to review the progress of biomining work.

Pune-based Bhumi Green Energy was tasked with the biomining work, and the agreement was signed in November 2023. According to a survey conducted by the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C), there is approximately 10.5 lakh cubic metres (8.50 lakh tonnes) of legacy waste. “Of this, 4.10 lakh tonnes have been stabilised, effectively eliminating the emission of gases like methane, which reduces the risk of fires,” said an official with Bhumi Green Energy.

The mayor stated that plastic heaps have been cleared, and the corporation is confident about completing the work by next year.

“There has not been any major fire incident at the Brahmapuram plant in the past year, marking the success of the waste removal efforts. Bhumi Green Energy started scientifically removing the legacy waste in January, and the removal of refuse-derived fuel (RDF) began in February. On average, at least 15 trucks of RDF are moved out from the plant to various cement companies daily,” said the mayor.