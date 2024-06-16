Biomining work back on track at Kochi's Brahmapuram plant

KOCHI : Kochi Corporation seems to be on track to rectify its mistakes, at least in the case of biomining at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant. Mayor M Anilkumar, health standing committee chairman T K Ashraf, and corporation officials visited the site on Saturday to review the progress of biomining work.
Pune-based Bhumi Green Energy was tasked with the biomining work, and the agreement was signed in November 2023. According to a survey conducted by the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C), there is approximately 10.5 lakh cubic metres (8.50 lakh tonnes) of legacy waste. “Of this, 4.10 lakh tonnes have been stabilised, effectively eliminating the emission of gases like methane, which reduces the risk of fires,” said an official with Bhumi Green Energy.
The mayor stated that plastic heaps have been cleared, and the corporation is confident about completing the work by next year.
“There has not been any major fire incident at the Brahmapuram plant in the past year, marking the success of the waste removal efforts. Bhumi Green Energy started scientifically removing the legacy waste in January, and the removal of refuse-derived fuel (RDF) began in February. On average, at least 15 trucks of RDF are moved out from the plant to various cement companies daily,” said the mayor.
“So far, 41,504 tonnes of RDF, transported in around 1,360 trucks, have been sent to various cement factories in different states since February. About fifteen trucks carry RDF daily. Out of the 4.10 lakh tonnes of stabilised legacy waste, 2.93 lakh tonnes have been processed and sorted. The machinery at the plant currently can process 3,000 metric tonnes of waste per day. The technical capabilities of the machinery allow for waste processing activities to continue even during the monsoon season,” said an official of Bhumi Green Energy.
Based on a drone survey, the private company found that the legacy waste is buried underground up to three feet deep. “This waste was excavated. RDF and other waste were removed, and the land is filled with inert waste on the 15 acres of land,” said an official with Bhumi Green Energy.
“Biomining of the remaining waste, including the waste beneath the soil, is expected to be completed by April 2025. The waste extends to a depth of three to three-and-a-half metres below the ground. So far, about fifty per cent of this waste, approximately two lakh tonnes, has been bio-mined,” the official said.
Meanwhile, the work on BPCL’s CBG plant is going on in 10 acres of land. Additionally, the plants of Black Soldier Fly by FABCOO and Zigma are set up at the site to treat biowaste.
“Suchitwa Mission is preparing a master plan for a windrow compost plant of 50-tonne capacity. Further details will be disclosed soon,” said the mayor.
He also promised that hydrants and CCTV cameras at the site are operational and monitored.
