ALAPPUZHA : Amid the spread of Avian Influenza— popularly known as bird flu— among domestic birds in three districts, the death of crows, cranes, and a hawk in Alappuzha district is causing concern.

Experts have warned that the spread of the disease to wild birds can pose a threat to humans, particularly in the backdrop of the infection confirmed in a four-year-old child in West Bengal.

Around 25 crows were found dead in in Muhamma panchayat of Alappuzha district two days ago and a few cranes in the Cherthala area. On Saturday, the carcass of a hawk was found in the district. The samples have been sent to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Disease (NIHSAD), Bhopal for testing.

According to the animal husbandry department (AHD), 29,589 birds were found dead at 19 places spread over the districts of Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam during the past two-and-a-half months. The outbreak was reported in the state on April 16, 2024. As part of the efforts to contain the outbreak, the department has culled 1,09,250 domestic birds, including ducks, broiler chicken and quails. Besides, 14,732 eggs and 15,221 kg of poultry feed were destroyed.

“The spread of bird flu is a cause for concern, and we have taken steps to contain the disease. The spread of the disease to wild birds like crows is worrying. According to reports, the virus is spread by migratory birds. We have formed a team of experts to study the cause for the spread of the disease and recommend ways to contain it,” Minister for Animal Husbandry J Chinchurani told TNIE.