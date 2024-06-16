Casteist slurs row: Kerala court grants conditional bail to Sathyabhama

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Nedumangad Additional Sessions Court on Saturday granted conditional bail to Sathyabhama who is accused of making derogatory remarks and casteist slurs against dancer RLV Ramakrishnan. Sathyabhama argued that her comments were not intended to insult Ramakrishnan. She said her reference to a ‘dark child’ should not be considered a casteist insult, adding that children from the SC/ST community can have fair skin too.

The court has asked Sathyabhama to be available when summoned by the probe officer, refrain from repeating the offence and avoid actions that could influence the evidence in the case.

Meanwhile, Ramakrishnan’s advocate argued that the court failed to support the victim.