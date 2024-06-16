Future of finished projects in limbo as Smart City Mission set to wind up soon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The operations of Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL), the special purpose vehicle (SPV) formed for executing projects under the Smart City Mission, are set to wind up by the end of June.

This has raised concerns for the city corporation regarding the future operation and maintenance of the projects implemented under the mission. The civic body is currently deliberating whether to form another SPV for the future operation and maintenance of the handed-over smart city projects or to establish a separate wing under the civic body.

A final decision on the future course of action will be made in a meeting set to be chaired by the chief minister on June 20.

Projects worth Rs 1,500 crore were executed under the Smart City Mission that was launched in 2015. “We need to establish a proper arrangement once the operations of SCTL conclude. Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh has suggested forming an SPV. The civic body lacks resources to take over the projects,” said an official.

Approximately `80 crore from the total allotment remains unspent, according to official sources. Despite the winding up of SCTL, the civic body is planning to propose additional projects.