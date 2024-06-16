INTERVIEW | ‘Once out of touch with people, you can’t survive’: CPM leader Sudhakaran

Veteran CPM leader G Sudhakaran, the founding president of SFI in Kerala, has always been an enigmatic figure in state politics even while speaking his mind. He has steered clear of showing allegiance to any particular faction and remained a loyal party worker throughout. He is also a rarity in public life, having declined several nominations to the CPM state secretariat. A three-time MLA, two-time minister, and former state committee member of the party, Sudhakaran speaks to TNIE about the recent elections, setbacks, his creative side, and his analysis of national politics.

Excerpts

LDF secured only one seat in the Lok Sabha polls. What has led to this poor performance?

We got one seat, like in 2019. But we received fewer votes compared to the last election. Even UDF’s vote share is low. While securing seats is important, the vote share is crucial as it reflects the people’s support for each party. Unexpectedly, the BJP managed to garner more votes. The reasons may not be singular, rather a socio-economic process contributing to political effects. These factors are interconnected. By analysing the reasons and finding appropriate solutions, I believe we can reverse these changes. More than losing seats, the decline in vote share in Alappuzha is a major concern.

The party considered you for the Alappuzha seat. Do you think the result would have been different had you contested?

In April itself, when district secretary Nasar discussed with me, I had made it clear that I’m not interested. I suggested the name of Thomas Isaac. He was fielded in Pathanamthitta. By the way, I don’t think Arif was a wrong choice. Last time, he polled a majority of the Hindu, Christian, Ezhava and Nair votes. Since he was the only sitting MP, keeping him away would have led to criticism or even vote loss. This time, it was a general trend. Even a candidate like K Radhakrishnan, despite his clean image, didn’t get a huge majority.

What’s the primary reason for the increase in BJP’s vote share in Kerala?

One of the main reasons is the decline in Congress’s vote share. Additionally, some voters who previously supported the Left but were not party members, have switched sides. This change was not anticipated by the Left parties. This situation has happened before; in 1977, we lost badly when we thought we would win more seats.

This election, the party didn’t focus on development politics and welfare, but on CAA. Was that a wrong move?

We have discussed CAA and Palestine in the past. How can we ignore such topics? If we don’t discuss these topics, where is our international outlook? Marx emphasised that we are not just nationalists but internationalists too. Revolution is an international process, though it can happen in a particular country as well. How does standing up for Muslims become communalism? Some intellectuals wrongly accuse us of trying to please Muslims.

Did the BJP campaign that CPM indulges in Muslim appeasement influence Hindu and Christian voters?

It’s a campaign by Hindu communalists against the minorities. They have always done this. Now it has become stronger. It’s part of an attempt to put people in the Muslim community in a spot. It cannot be allowed. It’s a declared position of the party. Irrespective of the minority community, they should be protected from communal activities indulged in by prominent communities. A majority of those in the Hindu community are not communal. Had they (BJP) polled the majority of Hindu votes, the scenario would have been different.