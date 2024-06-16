Kerala CM proposes forum for migrant-sending nations

Kerala branding shows

The Kerala Kalamandalam will stage shows in foreign countries to exhibit and brand the state’s arts and culture. Kalamandalam has prepared a proposal to conduct five-day programmes comprising shows, workshops and seminars. The maiden show will be organised in the US. An online coaching programme will be launched for Kerala’s art forms.

The government will examine all the suggestions and proposals mooted by the representatives at the LKS. The CM spoke about the different programmes of the state government to promote entrepreneurship among expatriate returnees. Over 8,000 self-employment ventures were facilitated under these programmes.

Legal protection for LKS

The CM said the government will take efforts to give legislative protection to the Loka Kerala Sabha to ensure its continuity. He was responding to a concern raised by a delegate, citing the opposition parties’ non-cooperation with the sabha. The delegate said the government had promised to enact a Bill at the previous edition of the LKS. The CM said the government will examine the matter and consult with the Opposition parties.