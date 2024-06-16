SNDP supremo Vellapally lambasts Congress and Left for handing over Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha seats to minority communities

ALAPPUZHA: Vellapally Natesan, a prominent Ezhava community leader and the general secretary of Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP), has lambasted the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) for what he called the "appeasement of minority communities, especially the Muslims" by the two leading political fronts in Kerala.



In an article written in ‘Yoganadaham’, the mouthpiece of SNDP, Vellapally said out of the nine persons nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Kerala, five are from the Muslim Community and two are from the Christian community. "CPM and CPI have given away their seats to Muslim community members. In the Lok Sabha election also such discrimination was evident. The political parties offered seats to Muslims in Malappuram and Christians in Kottayam saying that these communities are a majority in these constituencies. However, both the LDF and UDF fieleded Christian and Muslim community members in constituencies where Hindus are majority," said the 87-year-old SNDP supremo, in the article.



Traditionally, the Ezhava community, which constitutes 23% of Kerala's population, are the main supporters of the Left in Kerala.

“The CPM and CPI sacrificed the confidence of backward communities which supported the LDF from the beginning to appease minorities. They field K J Shine (Latin Christian) in Ernakulam, Thomas Chazhikadan (Knanaya Christian) in Kottayam and V Wasif (Muslim) in Malappuram. They have no confidence to field other community members in these constituencies. However, they are fielding Muslims and Christians in constituencies where Hindus are the majority,” Vellapally said.



Some Muslim leaders filed complaints against him and a case was registered for similar remarks in the past, Vellapally said, referring to the 2016 hate speech case when he was arrested by the Aluva police. Kanthapuram A P Abubaker Musaliar, who kept a soft stance on communal issues, also used strong words against me which is unfortunate, he said.



An economic survey should be needed to identify the economic imbalances between different communities of the state, Vellapally said.