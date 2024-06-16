Union government to extend Arif Mohammad Khan's tenure as Kerala governor

KERALA: Despite Arif Mohammad Khan's contentious relationship with the Pinarayi Vijayan government, the central government has decided to extend his tenure for another five years.

The union government felt that his firm stance on many controversial issues against the state government had politically helped the saffron party in the state.

Khan's criticism of Pinarayi Vijayan and his government policies, and his decision to withhold several crucial bills passed by the assembly has sparked controversy and is often regarded as the voice of the opposition.

Khan's term as Governor is set to expire on September 6. According to norms, the President can replace the Governors before their term ends with the advice of the central government. They can also continue their term until their successor is appointed.