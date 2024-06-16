Yet another instance of collapse threatens tourism at Varkala Cliff

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Putting the state’s tourism potential at major risk, the famed Varkala Cliff has been witnessing recurring collapses. On Friday, a significant portion of the cliff collapsed near Edava Beach and the tourism stakeholders are worried. The back- to-back incidents at Varkala Cliff — the iconic geological monument — are putting local tourism at risk.

Unregulated and unscientific development activities along with lack of long-term initiatives and plans to conserve and protect the cliff — a major tourist attraction — have made the cliff fragile, accelerating its erosion. In the past few months, the cliff has experienced as many as 15 minor and major landslips, raising serious concerns and questions on the accountability of the state government, Varkala municipality and the tourism department to protect the cliff that has been declared as a national geological monument nearly a decade ago.

Even a few months ago, the tourism department launched a study to prepare a masterplan for the comprehensive development of Varkala, but no further action was taken.

Despite the erosion and instability of the cliff, the Varkala municipality has turned a blind eye to the growing illegal construction on the edge of the cliff. It is learned that the municipality had granted permission for new constructions untill a year ago. Recently, the local body launched a survey to identify structures within 10m from the edge of the cliff.