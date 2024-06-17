Ex-MLA Lathika deletes ‘kafir’ screenshot, locks FB profile

KOZHIKODE: Former Kuttiyadi MLA and CPM state committee member K K Lathika has deleted a controversial ‘kafir’ screenshot from her Facebook wall. She also locked her Facebook profile on Sunday. Lathika’s FB post carrying the screenshot amid the Lok Sabha elections had created a buzz, with the post having remained on her page for over a month and a half.

After the Vadakara police filed a report in the High Court stating that Youth League member Muhammed Khasim had no link with the WhatsApp screenshot, UDF has intensified the attack on CPM. Congress demanded that the police take Lathika into custody to find the real culprit behind the screenshot.

The UDF alleged that Lathika’s latest move was borne out of fear. Lathika, who is also the wife of the CPM Kozhikode district secretary, is yet to respond. Meanwhile, Kozhikode DCC president K Praveen Kumar demanded that Lathika clarify how she got the screenshot.

“Removing a Facebook post will not resolve the issue. Lathika should clarify how she got the screenshot. The police should arrest and question Lathika. Only then can the real culprit behind the screenshot be brought before the law,” Praveen told reporters.