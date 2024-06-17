Kerala student and social media influencer dies by suicide following cyber attack

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A plus two student, who's a social media influencer, allegedly died by suicide following cyber attack.

Aditya, 18, resident of Thrikkannapuram in the state capital attempted suicide on June 10 and was under treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, where she eventually died on Monday night.

The Poojappura Police registered a case of unnatural death.

According to reports, Aditya shared close relation with a Nedumangad native, whom she met through Instagram. After their relationship ended, she reportedly faced cyber attacks. It's suspected that the cyber attacks led to the student taking the extreme step.

Meanwhile the Poojappura police said no one has lodged complaints regarding cyber attacks. Aditya was a class 12 student of Cotton Hill Government Higher Secondary School.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).