THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the LDF government bore the brunt of criticism at the CPI district council meeting that reviewed the Lok Sabha election results. Though the CPM state leadership as such was not spared by members of the council, the focus of attack was Pinarayi. Too much stress on the CAA in the LDF’s campaign also drew flak at Saturday’s meeting.

“Some council members highlighted Pinarayi’s arrogance and autocratic style of functioning. His behaviour is unbecoming of a people’s leader. Unlike past Left leaders, Pinarayi, through his actions and words, turn people hostile. The CM’s unilateral decision making, the delay in distributing social security pension, lack of fund allocation to Supplyco and similar establishments came under criticism at the meeting,” said a senior CPI leader.

Some leaders who spoke at the meeting stressed that corruption charges against CM’s daughter also contributed to the LDF’s defeat, he said.

The anti-CAA campaigns seemed more of an exercise aimed at minority appeasement, several leaders said. With more prominence given to religious leaders, these campaigns appeared religious meetings than political ones, they felt.