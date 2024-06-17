Snakes in a Kerala school! Plea for police aid goes viral

KOZHIKODE: A school principal’s plea for help may have proffered the idea for a sequel to the Hollywood flick ‘Snakes on a Plane’. And the plot, as it played out, couldn’t have been better written.

The head teacher of REC Government HSS in Chathamangalam, Kozhikode, was struggling to handle an unusual situation, when he sent a heartfelt letter to the local police station requesting assistance in catching snakes that had invaded the school premises.

The letter, which was shared online, detailed the school’s struggles with the uninvited reptilian visitors. “Our students and staff are extremely frightened by the presence of snakes on the school grounds,” the principal wrote. “We urgently request your help to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone at our school.”

In the most recent development, on June 13 and 14, snakes were spotted in the classrooms.

The request quickly went viral due to its unconventional nature. Traditionally, snake removal does not fall within the responsibilities of the police force, which is more accustomed to handling law enforcement and public safety issues.

Social media users reacted with a mix of amusement and empathy. Many shared their own stories of unexpected animal encounters, while others praised the principal for taking proactive steps to protect students.

Local authorities responded to the viral plea with a statement acknowledging the principal’s concern and clarifying the role of different public services. The police department expressed their willingness to coordinate with wildlife control experts to address the situation. “While it is not our usual duty, the safety of the community is always our priority. We are in touch with local wildlife specialists to resolve the issue soon,” the statement read. The incident sparked conversations about the need for clear protocols in handling wildlife encounters in public spaces. It also showed the sometimes blurred lines between different public services and the importance of community cooperation.