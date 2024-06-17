Vellappally Natesan flays LDF, UDF over ‘minority appeasement’

Traditionally, the Ezhava community, which constitutes 23% of Kerala’s population, are the Left’s main supporters.

“The CPM and CPI sacrificed the confidence of backward communities, which supported the LDF from the beginning, to appease minorities. They fielded K J Shine (Latin Christian) in Ernakulam, Thomas Chazhikadan (Knanaya Christian) in Kottayam and V Wasif (Muslim) in Malappuram. They have no confidence to field other community members in these constituencies. However, they are fielding Muslims and Christians in constituencies where Hindus are in majority,” Vellappally wrote.

He said that many would be out for his blood over the statement.

‘Suresh Gopi won with help of Christian votes’

“I am not ready to bow down to their threats. World history is replete with instances wherein people who tell the truth are crucified. I’m not afraid to become a martyr for making the comments,” Vellappally wrote in the article.

Some Muslim leaders filed complaints against him and a case was registered for similar remarks in the past, Vellappally said, referring to the 2016 hate speech case for which he was arrested by the Aluva police. “Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliar, who keeps a soft stance on communal issues, also used strong words against me which is unfortunate,” Vellappally said, adding that an economic survey is needed to identify the economic imbalances between different communities in the state.

He said when new educational institutions were sanctioned, SNDP Yogam was not allotted even a single school in Malappuram. “Others received dozens of colleges. Even Arabic colleges were converted into aided institutions, where the salaries are paid by the government,” Vellappally said, adding that he kept quiet till now because of “decency”. “I’m speaking out now because I’m feeling hapless,” he said.

Vellapally said those who come to crucify him should introspect how Suresh Gopi had an easy win in Thrissur. “The votes of Christians who recognised Muslim appeasement and religious discrimination are Suresh Gopi’s trump card. The Christians, who were fed up with the Muslim appeasement of both the Congress and Left parties, and the arrogance of Muslim League and other Muslim outfits, saw BJP as their saviour,” Vellapally wrote.