Health scare in high-end Kochi apartment; E-coli suspected as 300 residents report vomiting, diarrhoea

KOCHI: Over 300 residents, including 25 children, of a 15-tower residential building at Kakkanad, Kochi, reported vomiting and diarrhoea on Tuesday in a suspected case of E-coli contamination in drinking water.

Health department officials said they suspect E-coli ( a bacteria found in the intestines) contamination of drinking water has led to the outbreak . According to the residents, nearly all the 1,000 flats in the compound have been affected.

Speaking to TNIE, C C Viju, the Kakkanad councillor, said, "The contamination of the drinking water is being suspected as the main reason behind the outbreak. However, a clear idea will be received only after the test results of the samples collected by the health department are received."

According to him, the DLF flats have only one KWA (Kerala Water Authority) connection while the remaining towers are supplied water through tankers.

"They also have borewell. The residents have been using all these sources of water. It is suspected that the water in the borewell might have been contaminated," he added.

He said that the health authorities and the people's representatives had arrived at the apartment complex to take stock of the situation.

Nikitha Joy, a resident who works at Infopark said, "I have been suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea since yesterday. It is being said that the infection is due to E-coli bacteria."

According to her, steps like cleaning and disinfection of the water tanks are being undertaken by the authorities. "We have been told that a team of doctors and health workers will arrive to do a health check-up and prescribe medicines," she added.

According to the councillor, the summer drought followed by the sudden influx of water due to the rain might have led to the contamination of the water in the borewell. "But as to what had happened can be understood only after an investigation is carried out," he added.