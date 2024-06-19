An era of empowerment for SC/ST communities

KOCHI: Born into Kuruma community, a tribal sub-caste with the highest school dropout rate in Kerala, K P Prasanth, a resident of Kaniyambatta in Wayanad, did not have any plan for his future when he completed BCom in 2017. However, the Rs 5-lakh scholarship offered by the SC/ST welfare department to facilitate foreign education of students belonging to marginalised communities changed his life.

“My ambition was to pursue masters in a foreign university. Due to my financial situation, my life took a different direction. In 2022, I received a scholarship from the Kerala Government and could pursue my MBA in data analytics and fintech at Anglia Ruskin University in England. Life has come a long way, proving that even with struggles and hurdles, we can chase our dreams. I am now working in a letting company in the UK as assistant project manager. I thank minister K Radhakrishnan, my family and friends who supported me through tough times,” says Prasanth.

“Implementation of welfare schemes will not help empower the marginalised sections that have been pushed to the fringes of society historically. We realised that education is the right tool for empowerment as it will help them compete with other communities and secure jobs. Once they get jobs, the next generation will integrate with society,” Radhakrishnan told TNIE.

“Under the Wings scheme, we have provided Rs 25.5 lakh scholarship to three SC students and two tribal students to pursue commercial pilot training at Rajiv Gandhi Aviation Academy. The most gratifying moment in my life was when the students came to my office to show me their pilot licence. I will cherish that memory. Now Sankeerthana Dinesh, the first tribal girl to get a commercial pilot licence, has expressed her desire to get trained in flying the A320 aircraft. I have sanctioned Rs 5 lakh each to all five students to pursue the training,” he said.

Empowerment programmes by Radhakrishnan

500 tribal community members appointed as beat forest officers

Scholarship for SC/ST communities to pursue courses in IIM, IIT, NIFT, CA, ICWA and company secretaryship

696 students provided E25 lakh each for foreign studies. They include 619 SC students, 41 ST students & 36 OBC students