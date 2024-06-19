G Sudhakaran’s criticism of CPM irks MLA Salam

ALAPPUZHA: After senior leader and former minister G Sudhakaran lambasted CPM leaders in the district, MLA H Salam gave a sharp reply to him on Tuesday.

Sudhakaran’s comments on the party’s failure in the Lok Sabha election and the style of functioning of leaders had put the CPM in the dock.

Sudhakaran had said political criminals were working against him. Replying to him, Salam said, “Political criminalism also includes giving weapons to opponents while sticking to a particular ideology. Sudhakaran is supporting opponents while sticking to an ideology. It is also political criminalism,” he told reporters in Alappuzha.

“Sudhakaran is a senior leader and the CPM has given him all respect and positions in the party and government. He contested seven times to the assembly and became the central committee and state committee member of the party. The party also gave him many other positions. However, he had to keep away from electoral politics in the last assembly election as the party decided not to field two-time MLAs. The party also decided to keep away senior leaders from the state committee. Naturally, Sudhakaran was also kept out of the state committee,” Salam said.

He also said that people know why senior leader K R Gouri resigned from the party.

“When we try to examine the exact reasons for the resignation of Gouri, more things have to be divulged. The resignation of Gouri was a major setback to the party in the district. However, the party overcame all such difficulties,” Salam said. After the 2021 assembly election, Sudhakaran had come out against district leaders over various issues which became controversial.