Pantheerankavu domestic violence: Accused moves Kerala High Court to quash criminal case

KOCHI : The controversial Pantheerankavu domestic violence case appears to be reaching a conclusion as the husband has expressed his desire to reconcile with his wife, stating that their dispute has been settled out of court.

Rahul P Gopal, the husband, on Tuesday, approached the Kerala High Court seeking to quash the criminal case filed against him based on his wife’s complaint. Allegations of physical abuse and domestic violence emerged after the woman’s parents visited her in Pantheerankavu, Kozhikode, on May 12.

The petitioner submitted that the issue between him and his wife has been amicably resolved out of court. He cited that they had been married for just one month and, with the misunderstanding now cleared, they wished to continue their life together. Therefore, he has requested that the criminal proceedings against him should be quashed.

Rahul’s sister,mother and friend also approached the High Court seeking to quash the case against them.