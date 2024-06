THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: True to his reputation, K Radhakrishnan, billed as the most efficient and amiable minister in the second Pinarayi government, stepped down from the cabinet on Tuesday in unique style, signing a landmark order abolishing the use of the term ‘colonies’ to describe places inhabited by members of the scheduled castes.

Radhakrishnan, the lone CPM candidate to have won the Lok Sabha election, resigned from the cabinet as well as the state assembly as required.

“The term ‘colony’ is a symbol of subjugation and slavery. We have to erase the tag from the lives of the marginalised sections. Several rounds of discussions were held on the issue and we have finally decided to abolish the usage,” the minister, who held SC/ST welfare and devaswom portfolios, said. There have been demands from the scheduled caste community members on this count.

“Now, the residents can select progressive names that connect with the local culture. As there are disputes over naming colonies after individuals we have issued directions to avoid such names,” he added.

The order, which is in line with the Left government’s policy, said terming the places as ‘colony’, ‘sanketham’, and ‘ooru’ brought disrespect, and hence, alternative terms such as ‘nagar’, ‘unnathi’, and ‘prakrithi’ should be used. The order further said names that evoke regional interests can also be used.

Radhakrishnan, who had represented Chelakkara constituency in the assembly, has been elected to the Lok Sabha from Alathur.