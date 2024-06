Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in a special weather bulletin on Wednesday, said the monsoon will be active for the next seven days and Kerala is expected to receive copious rain in July, August and September.

The westerly wind, which weakened after the monsoon onset, has gained strength and is expected to bring heavy rain in northern districts.

As per the forecast, south Kerala will receive isolated heavy rainfall on Thursday and northern districts will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall from June 21 to 23. Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasaragod are expected to receive extreme heavy rainfall on June 23 and 24.

“The lull in monsoon was caused by weakening of westerly after monsoon onset. However, the strength and depth of the wind has increased from Tuesday — from 1.5 km to 4.5 km now — which brought fairly widespread rain from Wednesday. The rain will continue till June 25 after which we can expect a lull. However, there are indications monsoon will gain strength in July,” said IMD Thiruvananthapuram director Neetha K Gopal.

KSEB dams have storage to generate 1,020 MUs of power

The special weather bulletin said rain or thundershower is most likely at most places in Kerala and Lakshadweep from June 19 to 25. IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea from June 20 to 23.

Considering the heavy rain forecast, the KSEB has decided to increase generation and keep water level in its reservoirs low. The forecast indicates Kerala may get 150% rainfall as against the average of 445 mm in August.