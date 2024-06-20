Samuel Mor Theophilus Episcopa named as new head of Chennai archdiocese

“As a church, we join together in congratulating the metropolitan-elect H G Dr Samuel Mor Theophilus and request prayers for the anointing of the holy spirit upon his servant who will be enthroned as the next metropolitan of the Believers Eastern Church on June 22, 2024,” the church said in an official statement.

Following deliberations, members of the synod, headed by Mor Yohan’s son Daniel Mor Timotheos (Daniel Punnoose) of the North America and Europe diocese announced in English, followed by John Mor Irenaues of the Delhi diocese in Malayalam.

Consecration on Saturday

The ceremony to consecrate the metropolitan-elect will be held at St Thomas Cathedral in Kuttapuzha, Tiruvalla at 8am on June 22. This will be followed by a felicitation at 10:45 am.

The synod also decided to divide the church into 11 archdioceses and ecclesiastical regions, which would each be led by a member of the synod, who would also function as the archbishop of the region.

The meeting also decided to rename the Believers Convention Centre in Tiruvalla as the Mor Athanasius Yohan Memorial Convention Centre.

Metropolitan-elect Theophilus then addressed members of the congregation and sought their prayers to lead the Church in accordance with the will of god and the vision of the reposed metropolitan.