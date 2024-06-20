World Trade Centre in Kochi to get third tower

KOCHI: The World Trade Centre (WTC) at Infopark Phase-1 in Kochi is set to get a third building complex as Bengaluru-based real-estate firm Brigade Enterprises entered into a pact with the IT hub on Wednesday. The Rs 150-crore project is expected to be completed in three years.

The authorities said that the 16-storey tower, with a car-park of six decks, will come up on a non-SEZ plot with a built-up space of 2.6 lakh square feet. WTC 3 will generate around 2,700 direct jobs, said the authorities.

The land lease agreement was signed at a ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. It was attended by Industries Minister P Rajeeve, Chief Secretary V Venu, IT Secretary Rathan U Kelkar, Infopark CEO Susanth Kurunthil, Brigade Group executive chairman M R Jaishankar and joint managing director Nirupa Shankar, besides Infopark officials.

The chief minister said that 583 new companies have set up offices at Infopark since 2016, generating around 70,000 jobs. The setting up of the third WTC tower will augment the development of not just Infopark but the entire IT sector in the state.