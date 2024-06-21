CPM admits missteps, vows to listen and correct course after election defeat

What change of style, asks M V Govindan

The arbitrary manner of functioning of the police drew severe criticism, as some leaders pointed out that there seemed to be too many power centres controlling the police. Listing out instances, at least 4 to 5 leaders directly criticised the chief minister. The failure in distributing welfare pensions also came in for criticism. It’s in this backdrop that the decision to set priorities was taken.

Remarks were also made in support of former health minister K K Shailaja, who did not find a place in the second Pinarayi cabinet.

People want Shailaja to remain in Kerala, and that’s why she was defeated in Vadakara, felt some leaders. In spite of such severe criticism squarely targeting him, Pinarayi chose not to respond to it. In his reply, Govindan, too, didn’t touch upon the condemnation.

In a rare development, many leaders who spoke during the state committee meeting, targeted the CM and the state government for failures.

Some directly criticised the chief minister’s style of functioning, body language, hostile approach and numerous instances that had sent out wrong signals to the general public, like those related to issues with microphone during his public speeches.

A few others chose to point out the difference between the first and second Pinarayi cabinets. While the first government had an array of senior and established hands, the second one is billed as weak. The current government is more on the lines of a ‘chief minister along with 19 shadows’, observed one who spoke at the meeting. LDF’s minority appeasement attempts, corruption allegations and failure to effectively counter these charges, too, came up for discussion.

However, Govindan stoutly defended Pinarayi. To a question on whether the CM intended to change his style of functioning, he retorted: “Exactly what style should he change? It’s under his CMship that the party got 99 seats and a historic continuity in office. There’s an attempt by a section of the media to portray Pinarayi in a certain manner. The CPM won’t support it,” he said.

Govindan said the party would look into all aspects that led to the defeat, including the criticism related to the police. Necessary corrections would be made. The party won’t support wrongdoings, whether it’s by leaders or workers, he added.