TNIE-Hero MotoCorp road safety campaign promotes helmet usage

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the TNIE-Hero MotoCorp road safety campaign, organised by The New Indian Express in association with Hero MotoCorp, to promote road safety and helmet use, Traffic IG Sparjan Kumar on Thursday distributed helmets to motorists and traffic police in the state capital.

Appreciating the campaign and effort taken by TNIE, Sparjan Kumar said that road accidents are on the rise in the state. “The helmet distribution campaign launched by the TNIE and Hero MotoCorp is a good initiative and very beneficial for the public,” he said.

TNIE, jointly with Hero MotoCorp, distributed 1,000 helmets in Kochi as part of the campaign.

Minister for Law, Industries and Coir P Rajeev, Minister for Revenue and Housing K Rajan and Transport Commissioner S Sreejith took part in the campaign by giving road safety messages to raise awareness among the public.