Having seen ups and downs, Muraleedharan now focuses on 'his own' Vattiyoorkavu

It was a shocker. Being pushed to the third spot in Thrissur by BJP's actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls. K Muraleedharan did break down after the defeat, but he is up on his knees now, proving that he is his father's son.

The son of the late Chief Minister of Kerala K Karunakaran is trying to make peace with reality and stage a comeback.

"Whatever my party says, I'll obey," was his refrain when newindianexpress.com rang him up for a telephonic interview.

But one could sense that he is eyeing Vattiyoorkavu again and would contest from there in the assembly elections due in 2026 if the party allows him to.

Though Muraleedharan tried to keep the cards close to his chest saying his next political move will be decided by the party, his inclination to return to Vattiyoorkavu was evident from his words.

After his exit in 2019 from the legislative seat, which was once a stronghold of the CPM, Muraleedharan has started making his presence felt in Vattiyoorkavu. Lately, he is said to be attending functions in the assembly constituency in a manner that shows he is already preparing for the assembly polls.

While his return is being celebrated by party followers, VK Prasanth, the incumbent CPM MLA, while speaking in the legislative assembly accused Muraleedharan of making false promises when it comes to development and claimed that the LDF government brought about positive changes to the area.