Syro-Malabar church mandates unified holy mass amidst rising dissent

It had been a tense few days for the laity and priests of the Church who have been waiting with bated breath for the decisions made at the 32nd synod, that met online on June 14 and 19, followed by another round on Thursday night. As per the circular, the new formula comes in the wake of suggestions and recommendations made by bishops and priests of the archdiocese.

In the circular, the bishops stated that Unified Holy Mass needs to be celebrated from June 3 at all churches, institutions, religious homes and seminaries. “From June 3, for catechetical purposes at least one Holy Mass has to be celebrated in the unified mode on every Sunday and debt days in all churches of the archdiocese. The Holy Mass need to be celebrated using bema (elevated platform for ceremonial use) in all the churches. Holy Mass also needs to be celebrated in the unified mode whenever the bishops and priests visit the parishes as part of their pastoral duties,” the circular states.

All priests celebrating the Syro-Malabar mode of Holy Mass need to continue doing so and that too as per the missal which came into effect from November 28, 2021, from June 3 onwards. They should only be celebrating the Unified Holy Mass, it said.

The circular also pointed out that action will be initiated, as mentioned in the June 9 circular, against priests who do not abide by the rule to offer at least one Holy Mass as per the unified mode. “The period for the catechetical (period of familiarisation), as was mentioned in the letter sent by the Pope on March 25, 2022, will be arrived at the synod which will be held in the coming days,” said the circular.