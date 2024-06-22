UGC-NET aspirants from Kerala feel cheated

Sharanya, who is also preparing for the civil services exam, feels dejected that hard-working students are being taken for a ride just because of the unscrupulous behaviour of a few looking for an easy way out. “Imagine being fingerprinted, frisked, even getting your ears scanned before being allowed in the exam hall to write the test only to be told later that the question paper was leaked. We were all shocked,” said Sharanya.

Thomas Jose, who appeared for the test from Thiruvananthapuram, said NTA officials were solely responsible for the fiasco.

“The fact that the UGC-NET question paper leak has come right after the allegations of irregularities in NEET highlights NTA’s inefficiency,” said Thomas, who was confident of clearing the examination, a belief that had strengthened upon learning that the cut-off was around 160.

Another aspirant Vinisha P V from Palakkad said, “Many are unhappy. They attended coaching classes for the past six months and even found the examination very easy. The cancellation has come as a big jolt. They feel cheated and their morale is low.” “The next exam is in December. Everyone is wondering whether the same thing will happen then too,” Vinisha said.

This was the third attempt of Aditya Lakshmi, a postgraduate in English from Thiruvananthapuram. She said, everyone, including people aged above 35 years, had arrived at the exam centre from distant places.

“They got to enter the hall after the lengthy process of standing in a long queue, followed by security checking and other usual things. Cancelling the exam after all this is disappointing and a waste of time,” she said.

Kollam native Dona Paul said there was something fishy behind it all. “Collecting registration fees and then cancelling the exam right after it was conducted like they did with NEET, there must be some agenda behind it. I don’t know what was the point of conducting the exam offline when they were just planning to cancel it,” she said.

George Varghese, a UP school teacher from Kottayam who was dreaming of getting a job as a lecturer after clearing UGC-NET, feels dejected.

“I was happy with my performance. Now, the cancellation has left me disappointed. I would have cleared the examination and I’m sure a lot of people must be feeling the same. All our hard work has gone down the drain,” he said.

(With inputs from Aparna S)