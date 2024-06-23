BJP’s growth in Kerala faster than anticipated, says George Kurian

Excerpts :

You joined BJP when it was not a big player in the political arena. What was your motivation to join the party?

That came about as part of a political process. I came into politics through the JP movement, and the reason for joining the JP movement was the Emergency. I became part of the BJP following the split in the Janata Party, which happened in April 1980. The split happened because of the decision that Janata Party members should not have ‘dual memberships’, of the party and the RSS. My argument was that RSS workers are free to work in a political party and that even JP had praised the role played by RSS during the Emergency. I’m a JP school of thought within the BJP (smiles).

You are perhaps one of the first few Christians from Kerala to join BJP. What was the Church’s reaction then?

I come from a village of very orthodox Christians and my life has always been attached to the church. When I got married in 1994, BJP leader K G Marar had attended the marriage function. During his speech, the priest said I am an ideal believer and that he is not concerned about my politics. I was an active member of various church forums. Nobody in our parish has ever questioned my politics. There has never been any identity crisis for me.

How about your family?

My father was a liberal Catholic. My mother passed away when I was around 10 and I didn’t have any sisters. I used to join my father and four elder brothers in cooking and daily chores. Though my brothers had different political affiliations, they never questioned my politics.

Your induction into the Modi ministry is seen as a recognition to the Christian community in the state…

The party never said it was a recognition for a Christian leader. I have been instructed to do justice to the portfolio given to me. If it is a recognition on religious grounds, how can it be a message to the party workers? I am a representative of the party workers who are committed to the organisation. The message is that the party will give due recognition to its workers who serve the party.

Are you still a practising Christian?

Of course! All through my life, I have been following the rules of the Church. That’s my separate personal identity, and of course, I’m keeping that identity intact.

Does the party leadership view you as a bridge between the party and the Christian community?

I meet bishops and speak to them. I also go to them whenever I need spiritual support. I request them to pray for me. We also discuss all issues, including politics.

You were one of the few Christians who were involved in the Nilakkal struggle which was deemed a Hindu vs Christian tussle. What was your experience?

The priest of my parish once asked me whether I was involved in the Nilakkal struggle. I nodded and he said it was a good decision. He said some people were creating unnecessary issues to create discord in society. Many in the Church were against that dispute.