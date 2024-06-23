Kerala woman breaks drunkard’s nose for misbehaving with her daughter in bus

PATHANAMTHITTA: A woman smashed a drunkard’s nose during a heated argument after he allegedly sexually harassed her 17-year-old daughter inside a bus in Enathu near Adoor on Friday evening.

According to police, the incident happened at Nellimukal Junction at 5 pm on Friday. The attacker was identified as 59-year-old Radhakrishna Pillai, of Puthenveetil, Mundappally.

The inebriated man misbehaved with the girl while she was getting down from the bus. The teen was returning home after her Plus-two classes, police said.

When the man harassed her, she questioned him but he shouted and hurled abuses at her. After getting down from the bus, the shocked girl immediately called her mother, who was residing nearby. She reached the spot and questioned the drunkard.

The man who was standing in a shop this time, violently reacted and hurled abusive words when the mother questioned him. After his verbal abuse, she hit him on the face in a defensive mode.

A case under the POCSO Act has been charged against the man.

As the mother’s blow to the man’s face caused him a major injury, the cops are likely to charge the woman under Section 325 of IPC (causing grievous hurt). The girl’s mother said a POCSO complaint has been filed by them with the police and her act was in self-defence.

“He was furious and charged towards us when we questioned about the act against my daughter. In self-defence I reacted,” she said, adding that they will fight against the accused legally and are not worried about any action against her.

Police have recorded the statement of the mother and will consider all aspects including the medical reports before taking any action against her. A medical check-up was conducted on the accused. He will be presented before the court, police said.