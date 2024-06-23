KPCC expels four leaders for attending wedding of Periya murder accused's son

KASARAGOD: The Congress state leadership has removed four leaders in Kasaragod from the primary membership of the party for attending the wedding reception of the son of Periya double murder accused. The action was based on a report submitted by the inquiry panel appointed by the KPCC to probe the allegations. KPCC members Balakrishnan Periya, former block committee president Rajan Periya, former mandalam president Pramod Periya, and Ramakrishnan Periya were removed from the primary membership.

Earlier, KPCC had appointed a panel led by KPCC general secretary P M Niyas and political affairs committee member N Subramanian to probe allegations that Congress leaders in Kasaragod attended the wedding reception of the Periya double murder accused’s son and provided special facilities for the reception which publicly insulted the families of the martyrs- Sharat Lal and Kripesh. Responding to the disciplinary action, Balakrishnan Periya told mediapersons: “Congress is our soul and there is no party other than Congress for us. Congress ‘blood’ runs through our veins. Up to now, we have fought against the CPM, and we know how to stand firm within Congress. We will continue to strive for this. We have reached the last part of the first phase of the war."

Rajmohan Unnithan started to defile the political environment of Kasaragod. Rajmohan Unnithan was the person who should have solved the issue. But, he took to Facebook and demanded to remove the person behind the issue from the party. We all have a different reason for attending the marriage. I have given the testimony that I attended the marriage because Aji, who is the son of the accused, had worked with me for 19 years in my advertising company in Ernakulam. He was the one who invited me for the function. As much as 45% of people who attended the marriage belong to the Congress and even people from Kalliyot attended the marriage.”

However, P M Niyas, who was part of the inquiry panel, said, “ We have found that the auditorium should not have been given for the function, and that attending the marriage was inappropriate. Additionally, their Facebook posts were also wrong. Based on all these factors, the KPCC took a decision to remove them from the primary membership.”

Controversial event

Congress leaders from Periya attended the wedding reception of the son of N Balakrishnan, former CPM Periya local secretary, and an accused in the case related to the murder of Congress workers Kripesh and Sarath Lal of Kalliyot. Photos of the leaders attending the event went viral which embarrassed Congress workers in district. The incident gained further attention when Congress activists took to Facebook to counter the allegations