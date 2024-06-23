No funds to build new KSRTC stand in Ernakulam, says KB Ganesh Kumar

KOCHI: Construction of a new KSRTC bus stand is unlikely to take off with Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar stating that the government does not have the funds for a new facility. The minister, however, said stopgap measures would be adopted to deal with the issue of waterlogging at the current terminal in Karikkamuri.

Following his visit to the Karikkamuri bus stand, Ganesh Kumar said, “The government does not have the funds to build a new stand. Temporary measures to deal with waterlogging and general upkeep will be taken. A group of IIT engineers will study the existing problems and suggest solutions,” the minister said after his evaluation on Saturday evening.

Last year, various stakeholders had approved a new land-swap arrangement with Vyttila mobility hub. One part of the proposal, for which Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) allocated `12 crore, called for converting the existing stand into a facility that can be accessed by both private and KSRTC buses.

As part of the plan, KSRTC would hand over four of the eight acres of its land at Karikkamuri to Vyttila Mobility Hub Society (VMHS), a special-purpose vehicle set up by the state government, which will oversee the development. And, this would be in lieu of three acres that VMHS will transfer for a new KSRTC bus stand next to its mobility hub in Vyttila. However, no progress has been made on the bus terminal near the existing KSRTC stand.

The minister said that work could begin once a vigilance inquiry into the flawed construction of an existing building on the site is wrapped up. “We have given a letter to the chief minister seeking permission to demolish the structure,” he said.