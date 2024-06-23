One dead, thirteen injured as private bus overturns on rain-slicked Kochi highway

KOCHI: One person died and thirteen others were injured after an interstate private bus operated by Kallada Travels heading to Varkala from Bengaluru overturned at the Edapally-Aroor stretch of the national highway near Madavana in Kochi on Sunday.
The deceased has been identified as Jijo Sebastian (33), of Vagamon. The injured persons are Anjaly, 44, Aswin,18, Lisa, 42, Ankhitha, 15, all belonging to Kollam, Elliyas, 39, Aanandu, 27 and Chandran Pilla, 60, of Alappuzha, along with his wife Sobha (52), from Mavelikkara and their daughter Athira (26), Sudhamani, 56, of Pathanamthitta, Arya, 24, of Kannur, Ravikumar,34, non-Keralite.
According to eyewitnesses, Jijo was waiting on his bike at the traffic signal in Panangad, when the bus came behind him and skidded as the driver applied the brake, which resulted in the bus overturning and falling on his bike. It was raining during that time. Though Joji was rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.
Initial reports indicate that the bus may have been overspeeding. The injured persons are admitted to the Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi.