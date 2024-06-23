One dead, thirteen injured as private bus overturns on rain-slicked Kochi highway

KOCHI: One person died and thirteen others were injured after an interstate private bus operated by Kallada Travels heading to Varkala from Bengaluru overturned at the Edapally-Aroor stretch of the national highway near Madavana in Kochi on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Jijo Sebastian (33), of Vagamon. The injured persons are Anjaly, 44, Aswin,18, Lisa, 42, Ankhitha, 15, all belonging to Kollam, Elliyas, 39, Aanandu, 27 and Chandran Pilla, 60, of Alappuzha, along with his wife Sobha (52), from Mavelikkara and their daughter Athira (26), Sudhamani, 56, of Pathanamthitta, Arya, 24, of Kannur, Ravikumar,34, non-Keralite.