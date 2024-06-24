Eric Sukumaran aims to become first Malayali-origin MP in UK

KOCHI: Eric Sukumaran is looking to make history. The Malayali emigrant is the Conservative Party’s candidate from Southgate and Wood Green, in London, for the July 4 general election in the United Kingdom. And if elected, the 38-year-old will become the first person of Malayali origin to sit in the House of Commons.

Raised in northeast London, Eric is the son of Attingal-native Joni and Anita Sukumaran, from Varkala.

“My maternal grandfather, Narayanan Viswambaran, arrived in England on July 20, 1969, the same day that man first walked on the Moon! He had very little in terms of possessions, and just two generations later, his grandson is running for parliament,” says Eric, speaking to TNIE by phone.

“I have always wanted to contribute to this country that gave my family so much. I am a Conservative because I believe in its core principles of individual freedom, respect for tradition and the constitution, and the belief in business as the driver of prosperity,” the renewable energy entrepreneur said.

An alum of Oxford and the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn), he brings a wealth of experience from the private sector, government, and international institutions. As a former civil servant, he worked on the high-speed rail project, integrating health and social care at the local level, international climate treaties, and even the Brexit negotiations. He later moved to the World Bank, focussing on economic development and climate-related assistance across Africa.