Introspect, don’t blame others, League tells Pinarayi Vijayan

MALAPPURAM: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for accusing it of aligning with the Jamaat-e-Islami and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) for votes.

Taking exception to Pinarayi’s remarks that the League had lost its face by tying up with the two entities, IUML state general secretary P M A Salam advised the CM to look within himself following the LDF’s defeat in the Lok Sabha polls instead of blaming others.

“At a time when the CPM’s national leadership is studying whether Pinarayi’s leadership led to the LDF’s defeat in Kerala, the CM should study and make necessary changes to improve himself. He should have said he would rectify his mistakes. Instead, he is finding faults with others,” Salam said.

He said that Pinarayi was justifying LDF’s poor show using some data related to voting patterns and percentage. The CPM never admitted its defeat. This time too attempts are being made to hide the defeat behind vague reasons.

The IUML attacked Pinarayi through its mouthpiece Chandrika too, with an editorial saying the CM would never admit that people were against the Left government, even after the big defeat. “Pinarayi knows comrades will support him if he blames the IUML. He didn’t learn a lesson from the poll drubbing and the failed attempts to align the IUML and a section in the Samastha with CPM,” the mouthpiece said.

The editorial also said the CPM lost Ezhava votes in the LS elections, and Pinarayi and team did not realise that Vellappally Natesan was the bridge between Ezhava votes and BJP.