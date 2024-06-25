D-DAD centres in Kerala free 232 children from digital addiction

KOCHI: Asha (name changed), a teenager from Kochi, used to spend countless hours on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Her parents trusted her completely and never monitored her internet usage. It wasn’t until her academic performance and social interactions began to suffer that they realised the severity of the situation. Upon consulting a psychiatrist, they discovered that Asha was struggling with digital addiction as well as physical discomfort like eye strain due to excessive screen time.

A few months on, Asha has now recovered from digital addiction, thanks to the Digital De-Addiction Centre (D-DAD) in Kochi operated by state police, which changed her life for good through counselling and other interventions. Asha’s case, though concerning, is not as serious as that of many of her peers, who got involved in crimes and even ended their life due to excess internet usage.

The Kerala Police established D-DAD centres one-and-a-half years ago, in response to the rising concerns over digital addiction among children. They have successfully counselled and rehabilitated 232 children, helping them return to a balanced life. The centres employ psychologists, counsellors, and are equipped with child-friendly tools. Their approach includes interactive education, device-free retreats, and scientifically supported diversion techniques.

Six D-DAD centres are operational, one each in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur. Currently, 86 children are receiving counselling from experts at these centres. According to officials, parents of children from the age of 10 have approached D-DAD centres seeking help.