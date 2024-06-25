Dantewada to adopt Kattakkada’s water conservation model

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kattakkada model of water conservation is going places, literally. Now, Dantewada in Chhattisgarh is gearing up to replicate the model. BJP MLA from Dantewada Chaitram Atami announced during his visit to Kattakkada to study ‘Vattatha Uravakkay Jalasamrudhi’, a participatory groundwater management programme.

The 10-member delegation from Chhattisgarh led by Atami visited different project sites of the Jalasamrudhi programme. Kattakkada MLA I B Satheesh, the brain behind the Jalasamrudhi project, received the delegation. On Sunday, the team began its journey from Vettubalikonam pond in Pallichal panchayat.

Later, the team visited the quarry-based water recharging site in the same panchayat, check dams at Anappad-Malayam canal in Vilavoorkal panchayat, temporary check dams at Anappad in Malayinkeezhu, the farm pond at Maranalloor, check dam on the Neyyar river, lift irrigation project at Nanjalloor as well as the Payippad pond.

In the afternoon, the team visited the Jordan-model organic farm at Vilappil panchayat, groundwater recharging facility at Kulathummal Higher Secondary School, fish farming spot at Mailadi pond, the Perumkulam pond in Maranalloor panchayat, check dams at Ilanjimoodu and various project sites of the irrigation department.

On Monday, the team visited St Xavier’s School at Peyad, Kurishumuttam farmland at Vilavoorkal, Girls’ HSS and coconut nursery at Malayinkeezhu.

The team was assisted by A Nizamudeen, the MGNREGS state mission director and Jalasamrudhi coordinator, as well as Ajayaghosh, the Nemom block development officer.

Atami later said he would emulate the project in his constituency. After its field visits, the team was accorded a reception at the Nemom block panchayat office, where the members interacted with panchayat president S K Preeja and other people’s representatives. Atami also invited Preeja and her colleagues to visit Dantewada.