Eco-restoration: Invasive senna trees in Wayanad forests to be sold to KPPL

KOCHI: Grappling with the continuing human-wildlife conflict in Wayanad, the forest department has decided to expedite the removal of senna spectabilis, an invasive tree species that degrades wildlife habitats.

The department has reached an agreement with public-sector Kerala Paper Products Ltd (KPPL) for the sale of senna trees, which will be converted into pulpwood for the manufacture of paper. KPPL will procure the trees from 5,000 hectares of forest at Rs 350 per metric tonne.

The proceeds from the sale will be used for afforestation and the restoration of natural habitats, Forest Minister A K Saseendran said.

Senna trees have been spreading their roots across the Nilgiri biosphere, destroying the natural habitats of wild animals and forcing them to stray out of the woods in search of food. Though the Supreme Court has banned extraction of wood for commercial purposes from forests, the Madras High Court, in 2022, permitted the Tamil Nadu government to remove invasive exotic species causing a threat to wildlife.

A meeting convened by Saseendran decided to remove the senna trees and sell the wood to KPPL.

“The senna trees are seen growing abundantly on around 5,000 ha of the Wayanad sanctuary. We started debarking the trees a year ago and work is in progress on around 1,700 ha. Though the trees have dried up following debarking we found them growing from the roots in some areas.