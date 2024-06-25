Kadakampally slams Riyas over Akkulam project delay

Housing Board to soon launch ‘Marine Eco City’ project

Thiruvananthapuram: The Housing Board will launch a ‘Marine Eco City’ mega commercial-cum-housing project at its 15.5-acre plot at Marine Drive in Ernakulam, Revenue Minister K Rajan informed the assembly on Monday. It will have a commercial area of 2.50 lakh square feet, a convention centre of 1,18,000 sq ft, a housing complex of 33 lakh sq ft and a parking area of 9,46,000 sq ft.

The eco-friendly project will also have a bamboo forest. The project worth Rs 3,570 crore will be implemented in association with the NPC under the Centre. The foundation stone for the project will be laid during the next 100-day programme of the state government.

The Housing Board will also be implementing a project named ‘Sayanthanam’ for the elderly. The first two complexes will be at Gandhi Nagar in Kottayam and Nettayam in Thiruvananthapuram.

New resolution adopted to rename state as ‘Keralam’

Thiruvananthapuram: Almost a year after it unanimously passed a resolution urging the Centre for an amendment to change Kerala’s name to ‘Keralam’, the assembly passed the same resolution again on Monday with minor corrections. The Home Ministry had returned the earlier resolution pointing out some corrections.

The latest resolution, moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, demanded necessary measures under Article 3 to officially change the state’s name to ‘Keralam’ in the First Schedule of the Constitution. Though Muslim League MLA N Samsudheen moved an amendment suggesting rewording for better clarity, it was rejected, following which the resolution was adopted unanimously.

The previous resolution passed on August 9, 2023, urged the Centre to change the state’s name to ‘Keralam’ in the First Schedule and in all languages under the Eighth Schedule. However, a detailed verification revealed the amendment was required only in the First Schedule, hence the new resolution, the CM said. In the resolution, Pinarayi reasoned that ‘Keralam’ was commonly used in Malayalam, but the state was called ‘Kerala’ in official records. This was why the resolution was moved, he said.