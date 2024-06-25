Kerala government exploring advanced charging technologies for EVs: Krishnankutty

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty on Monday said the department was actively exploring advanced charging technologies like induction charging, ultra fast chargers and vehicle-to-grid systems to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). The new technologies will help in wireless charging and offer more charging facilities to users, he told the assembly.

Acknowledging that the technologies required substantial investment, Krishnankutty said the government was actively considering strategies to attract investors. The plan includes leveraging public-private partnerships, government funding, and collaborative efforts in research and development with tech firms, he said.

The minister said the new wireless EV charging technologies encompass static and dynamic wireless systems. Static wireless charging, which involves parking vehicles on designated charge pads, is more cost-effective to install compared to dynamic systems, which charge vehicles while in motion. However, the static system requires installing additional facilities in the EV to enable wireless charging, he said.

The minister also said introduction of a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in electric buses would increase the efficiency and reliability of the charging infrastructure.

“A BESS collects energy from renewable energy sources, such as wind and/or solar panels or from the electricity network and stores energy using battery storage technology. The batteries discharge to release energy when necessary,” he said.