Man found dead with throat slit in Kaliyakkavilai

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Deepu, a native of Karamana, was found dead in his car on Monday night with throat slit in Kaliyakkavilai.

Kanyakumari police have initiated an investigation. The initial probe suggests that the murder was likely the result of robbery, with Rs 10 lakh reportedly stolen.

Deepu was previously involved in the quarry business and was now involved in the business of selling parts of JCBs that he sourced from Tamil Nadu. His business was based in Malayankeezhu.

According to his relatives, Deepu had numerous connections, including friends and middlemen in Kaliyakkavilai.

On the day of the incident, Deepu left his home around 6 pm with 10 lakh rupees which he had asked his manager to withdraw from the bank. Although he informed his family that he was travelling to Coimbatore, he instead headed towards Kaliyakkavilai. It is suspected that it was due to business contacts in Marthandam.

Two children found Deepu's car parked by the roadside with its bonnet raised in Kaliyakkavila and informed the police.

Upon inspecting the vehicle, they found Deepu dead in the driver's seat with his throat silt. Police suspect that the motive behind the murder was financial gain and that someone who knew him might have carried it out.