'Never supported any candidate, baseless criticisms': Thrissur Archdiocese on 2024 LS polls

THRISSUR: The Thrissur Archdiocese on Tuesday stated that the diocese has never supported any political party in its history and did not help any particular candidate in the recent Lok Sabha polls too.

In a press conference held on Tuesday, the leaders of the Diocese Pastoral Council asserted that the criticisms against the diocese that its support helped the NDA candidates' victory are baseless.

Joshy Vadakkan, Secretary of the Diocese Pastoral Council, stated, "The Thrissur Archdiocese never supported any particular political party in any elections. However, the diocese always recognises those political leaders who respect democracy, faith, and religious harmony. In the Samudaya Jagratha Sadassu held in Thrissur on February 25, the diocese made it clear beyond doubt that it didn't support any party. The criticisms of the diocese after the elections are baseless."

He added that, although the diocese typically refrains from responding to such allegations, the severity of the current accusations necessitated a public clarification.

Political leaders and social media critics have targeted the Thrissur Archdiocese, claiming that the diocese's support contributed to Suresh Gopi's victory in Thrissur LS seat. Some allegations even suggested that the diocese supported a particular political party for financial gains, which the Thrissur Archdiocese firmly denied. These claims gained traction after SNDP leader Vellapilly Natesan stated that Christians in Thrissur voted for Suresh Gopi, leading to his victory.