Student outfits protest over Plus-I seat shortage in Malabar

MALAPPURAM: Various student outfits are protesting over the shortage of Plus-I seats in the Malabar region. The Students Federation of India (SFI) protested against the CPM-led state government over the issue in Malappuram on Monday. The workers took out a march from Malappuram town to the collectorate.

Inaugurating the protest, SFI national committee member E Afsal said that the SFI decided to organise the protest after the state government failed to give admissions to many students in the district even after the third allotment. “Since the SSLC results were announced, the SFI had asked General Education Minister V Sivankutty to solve the Plus-I seat shortage in the Malabar region. At that time, the minister said the protests by other students’ unions were politically motivated, emphasising that additional batches will be allotted if there was a shortage of seats after the third allotment. However, he went back on his word, forcing the SFI to take out this protest march,” he said.

At the same time, Afsal said the data being circulated by the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) related to the Plus-I seat shortage was wrong. “According to the MSF, around 30,000 students in Malappuram didn’t get seats to Plus-I this year. However, that data is wrong."