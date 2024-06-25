Toddler meets tragic end after television set falls on him in Kerala's Muvattupuzha

KOCHI: In a tragic accident, a one-and-a-half-year-old infant died on Tuesday from injuries after a television set and its stand fell on him the previous night.

The deceased is identified as Abdul Samad, the youngest among the four children of Paipra (a small village in Muvattupuzha Taluka of Ernakulam district) native Anas.

"The tragic incident happened around 9.30 pm while Anas and his family were having dinner in the dining hall on Monday night. The child who was alone in the front room and crawling on his knees attempted to reach out and climb on the television stand when the stand and the television fell on the child," Paipra ward councillor P H Sakkir Hussain told The New Indian Express.

He added that the child was seriously injured when the big old model of a cathode ray television fell on his body.The seriously injured child was immediately admitted to a cooperative hospital at Pezhakkappilly and later shifted to Aster Medicity in Kochi.

Anas, who runs a furniture shop at Paipra lives with his wife, parents, and children in the house. The funeral ceremony of baby Abdul will be held on Tuesday, after the post-mortem procedures at Kalamassery Medical College, sources said.