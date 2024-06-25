TP Chandrasekharan murder case: Uproar in Kerala Assembly over govt move to grant remission to convicts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Assembly witnessed major uproar by opposition UDF legislators, leading to an early adjournment for the day, after the Speaker turned down the opposition's notice seeking leave for an adjournment motion in connection with the state government move to grant early remission to the convicts in TP Chandrasekharan murder case.

Denying permission for the notice moved by TP Chandrasekharan's wife and RMP legislator KK Rema, Speaker AN Shamseer said such a move had not taken place. Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan tried to point out the impropriety in the Speaker responding to an issue on behalf of the government. However, the Speaker remained firm that no discussion on the matter would be permitted in the House, and switched off Satheesan's mic.

The Speaker maintained that the Opposition can raise this issue as a submission. But the latter was not interested. VD Satheesan said he's in possession of a letter from the jail superintendent to the police commissioner seeking details of the prisoners - including the murder convicts - for early remission. He also showed a copy of the letter which revealed that Rema's statement was taken by the police on June 22 seeking her stand on giving remission to the convicts.

The Speaker however remained firm in his stand that the adjournment motion cannot be raised. Satheesan alleged that Speaker was scared to allow discussion on the issue. Though VD Satheesasn tried to make his point clear, the Speaker didn't permit him to speak. UDF members questioned the Speaker's intervention and trooped to the well of the House and disrupted the proceedings. The opposition legislators shouted slogans against the government.

While KK Rema, VS Satheesan, PK Kunhalikutty, KPA Majeed, MK Muneer, Thiruvanchur Radhakrishnan, K Babu and PJ Joseph remained on their seats, remaining UDF MLAs joined into sloganeering. Though Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was present in the Assembly, he didn't speak. He was eagerly watching the proceedings.