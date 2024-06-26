Alert in Idukki as mudslip kills 42-year-old in Munnar

IDUKKI : A woman was killed after a 20-ft high ridge collapsed onto her house at Laksham Veedu Colony in Munnar on Tuesday. Mala, 42, died in the mud slip that triggered at the backside of her house in the evening. Her daughter, who was also in the house at the time of the incident, alerted the neighbours. Although the police and fire and rescue services personnel immediately reached the spot, took out Mala’s body from under the debris and shifted her to a private hospital in Munnar, her life couldn’t be saved.

Since the possibility of mud slip looms large in the area, the revenue officials have relocated families in the colony to the relief camps opened at CSI Church Hall, RC Church Auditorium Hall and Merchant Association Hall on Tuesday.

As per the revenue department sources, more camps will be opened to shift people residing in vulnerable locations of Munnar.

Alert issued for people living on the banks of Muthirapuzha river

Heavy rain, coupled with the opening of the Ramaswamy Aiyar Headworks Dam shutters for repair works on the penstock pipe that carries water to the Pallivasal extension scheme, has caused a surge in the water level in Muthirapuzha. The district administration has asked those residing on the banks of the Muthirapuzha river to stay cautious. The dam shutters were opened for repair after a leakage was found in the penstock valve. The Idukki district collector has also issued an order banning night travel in Idukki from 7pm to 6am.

Edu holiday in Devikulam

Amid heavy rain, the district collector has declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges and anaganwadis, functioning in the Devikulam taluk on Wednesday. The collector has also banned traffic through the Gap Road stretch of the Kochi - Dhanushkodi National Highway to prevent disasters due to potential landslide and mudslips