Innovative technological ideas essential for societal reconstruction: R Bindu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Higher Education Minister R Bindu has emphasised the necessity of leveraging innovative ideas in IT, artificial intelligence, and robotics for societal reconstruction. She asserted that embracing these technologies is crucial for societal progress. She was speaking after inaugurating the 10th-anniversary celebrations of the ICT Academy of Kerala (ICTAK) at C-DAK Amphitheatre, Technopark. The academy functions in the Technopark with the cooperation of the government of Kerala.

Bindu highlighted the significant role of ICTAK in transforming Kerala into a knowledge society over the past decade. ICTAK’s contributions have been pivotal in addressing unemployment among educated youths and bridging the skill gap between the education system and the industry. She mentioned that skill development programmes would become integral to the four-year degree courses in Kerala’s higher education system. The creation of an innovative start-up ecosystem in educational institutions is a priority, with the government committed to offering skill development programmes across various platforms.

“The government is dedicated to providing technological knowledge to students, especially with the rise in knowledge-based jobs driven by AI. The new generation must be well-equipped to face the evolving job market with confidence,” Bindu said.

During the function, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sent a message congratulating ICTAK on its 10th anniversary. He noted that Kerala has become a preferred state for skilled youths sought by major companies, thanks to ICTAK’s efforts. In his video message, founding chairman, S D Shibulal said that ICTAK has successfully revitalised many challenges over the past 10 years and looks forward to achieving even more in the future.

The minister honoured the associates, who have significantly contributed to the growth of the ICT Academy since its inception, recognising their long-term service.