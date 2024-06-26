INS Tir and Sharda win Afloat Awards

KOCHI: INS Tir, the cadet training ship of the Indian Navy has bagged the Southern Naval Command’s (SNC) Afloat Award for operational readiness and combat efficiency. Patrol vessel INS Sharda was chosen for the ‘Most Spirited Ship’ Award. The ship was involved in the safe release of all 19 crew members (11 Iranian & 08 Pakistani) of the Iranian fishing vessel Omari, which was held hostage by pirates off the East coast of Somalia. SNC Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral V Srinivas was the chief guest at the event.

In the operational year, the ships of SNC have been at the forefront of operational activities ranging from anti-piracy operations, coastal security, medical evacuation and hydrographic operations.