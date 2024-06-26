Kerala CM cites neo-liberal capitalism as reason for increasing drug consumption

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the anarchism caused by neo-liberal capitalism was the core reason for increasing drug consumption in the society and called for the elimination of this "highly competitive and exploitative" system.

Extending his message on "World Drug Day" today, the CM said that it reminds society of the significance of strengthening measures to prevent the social menace of drug abuse.

With an objective to curb drug abuse in the state, the state government has been organising several awareness programmes, including "vimukti", "no-to-drugs," and so on, under the leadership of the state Excise Department, he said.

"Drug consumption is fueled by the anarchy created by highly competitive and exploitative neoliberal capitalism. This system of exploitation and the sense of insecurity that surrounds it must be eradicated," Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

The CM also said, let this World Drug Day give directions to the liberation movements to realise a world without exploitation.