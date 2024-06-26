Kerala High Court rules working in Pakistan doesn't make one 'enemy'

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has held that just because a person had gone to Pakistan in search of a job and worked there for a short period will not bring him within the definition of 'enemy' under Rules 130 or 138 of the Defence of India Rules, 1971.

As many as 60 immovable properties in Kerala have been listed by the Custodian of Enemy Property for India (CEPI) as 'enemy properties'.

Justice Viju Abraham issued the order while allowing the petition filed by P Ummer Koya of Chettippadi, Malappuram, who retired from Kerala Police service, seeking to declare that his property to an extent of 20.500 cents in Parappanangadi village does not come under enemy properties.

Ummar Koya purchased the land from his father Kunji Koya, who had worked in Pakistan for some time. When the petitioner approached the Village officer, Parappanangadi for remitting the Basic Tax in respect of his properties.

The village officer informed that there were instructions from the Custodian of Enemy Property of India (CEPI) not to collect Basic Tax in respect of the properties as proceedings were initiated under the Enemy Property Act, of 1968.

The CEPI has initiated a national drive to inquire against several immovable properties out of which 60 immovable properties are in Kerala.

The petitioner's father is doubted to be an enemy (Pakistan national) as defined under Section 2(b) of the Enemy Property Act,1968, and consequently, the portion of the property purchased by the petitioner from him is doubted to be an ‘Enemy Property. The petitioner argued that his father was a citizen of India. His father died in 1995 and the inhumation was at Valiya Juma-at Palli Kabrastan, Parappanangadi. The death certificate in this regard was also produced before the court.

The petitioner submitted that his father who was domiciled in India as of January 26, 1950, on the commencement of the Constitution, had gone to Karachi, Pakistan in 1953 in search of a job and worked there as a helper in a hotel for a short while.