‘LDF should learn from recent political developments,’ says Binoy Viswam

ALAPPUZHA : CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam on Tuesday said the Left front in the state should learn from the recent political developments. He was speaking after inaugurating the 105th birth anniversary of K R Gouri in Alappuzha. The public has said something about the LDF, he said hinting at the front’s debacle in the recent Lok Sabha election.

“It has become crucial to ask if the foundation of the LDF has indeed shaken. We must realise that there have been some setbacks. The public is above the leader, power, and committees. Admitting our mistakes before the people and correcting them are real Leftist values,” Binoy said. “Justice, truth, and populist thinking are some of the values of communism. The recent incidents emphasise that we should uphold those values,” Binoy said. JSS state president Sangeeth Chakrapani presided over the function. CPI district secretary T J Anjalose, JSS secretary K Ajikumar, former MP A M Ariff, P R Pavithran, P C Beenakumari and K Sivanandan spoke.